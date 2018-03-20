US deeply concerned over Turkish military operations in Syria’s Afrin

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The United States is deeply concerned over the Turkish military operations in Syria’s Afrin, reports Armenpress.

“The United States is deeply concerned over reports from Afrin City over the last 48 hours. It appears the majority of the population of the city, which is predominantly Kurdish, evacuated under threat of attack from Turkish military forces and Turkish backed opposition forces”, the State Department said in a statement, adding that the American side repeatedly expressed its serious concern to Turkish officials regarding the situation in Afrin.

The United States called on all relevant actors operating in the northwest, including Turkey, Russia, to provide access for international humanitarian organizations, facilitate the urgent delivery of humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the violence, and develop a coordinated program for the safe and voluntary return of people to their homes in Afrin City as soon as possible.

The statement said the US remains committed to its NATO ally Turkey, but its military operations in Afrin have distracted from the Defeat ISIS campaign and provided opportunity for ISIS to begin reconstituting in some areas. “This is a serious and growing concern. We call on all actors in Syria to remain focused on this significant threat from ISIS”, the statement said.

The Turkish armed forces completely established control on Afrin on March 19.

English – translator/editor: AnetaHarutyunyan