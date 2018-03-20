White House explains why Trump didn’t congratulate Putin on election

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump did not congratulate Vladimir Putin on being re-elected to serve another term in office as president of Russia.

A White House spokesperson said Putin’s victory in the election was no surprise for Washington, and there was no planned phone call with the Kremlin, BBC reported. The White House said the US intends to further cooperate with Russia in directions where it is possible.

“We will continue developing our relations with Russia, but we will force it to pay if it threatens our interests”, White House spokesperson Hogan Headley said.

“We aren’t surprised by the election results”, the spokesperson said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan