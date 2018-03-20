Parliament sitting: MPs to debate election of Constitutional Court president

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting of the Armenian parliament has kicked off.

The agenda of the sitting includes the election of a president for the Constitutional Court.

Earlier Speaker Babloyan nominated Hrayr Tovmasyan to the position. Tovmasyan, an ex-justice minister, was earlier elected to serve as a member of the Constitutional Court on March 2.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan