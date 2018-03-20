Candidates Tournament: Aronian, Mamedyarov to clash in round 9

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian is set to face Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in round 9 of the Candidates Tournament.

After 8 rounds of competition, Fabiano Caruana is leading at the tournament with 5,5 points. Mamedyarov is second with 5 points, while Alexander Grishchuk round up the top three with 4,5 points.

Aronian and Wesley So have the least points in the tournament currently – 3 points each.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

