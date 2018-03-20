LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.17% to $2092.00, copper price down by 1.88% to $6820.00, lead price down by 2.19% to $2364.00, nickel price down by 2.17% to $13500.00, tin price down by 0.81% to $20740.00, zinc price down by 0.58% to $3252.00, molybdenum price up by 2.27% to $22500.00, cobalt price up by 0.56% to $89500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.