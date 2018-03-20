LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-03-18
LONDON, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 March:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.17% to $2092.00, copper price down by 1.88% to $6820.00, lead price down by 2.19% to $2364.00, nickel price down by 2.17% to $13500.00, tin price down by 0.81% to $20740.00, zinc price down by 0.58% to $3252.00, molybdenum price up by 2.27% to $22500.00, cobalt price up by 0.56% to $89500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:50 White House explains why Trump didn’t congratulate Putin on election
- 08:50 European Stocks down - 19-03-18
- 08:49 Candidates Tournament: Aronian, Mamedyarov to clash in round 9
- 08:48 US stocks down - 19-03-18
- 08:47 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-03-18
- 08:46 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 19-03-18
- 08:45 Oil Prices - 19-03-18
- 00:17 Azeri recon UAV downed after violating Artsakh airspace
- 03.19-21:22 “Eurovision 2018” –shooting of Sevak Khanagyan’s “Qami” video clip over
- 03.19-21:03 Screening of Armenian-Iranian director Anahit Abad’s ‘Yeva’ banned in Istanbul due to Azerbaijani provocation
- 03.19-20:34 Venice Commission and OSCE ODIHR positively assess Armenia’s new draft “On Freedom of Conscience and on Religious Organisations
- 03.19-18:52 President Sargsyan does not rule out his nomination for Prime Minister of Armenia
- 03.19-18:05 Premier Karapetyan receives Ambassador of China and Vice President of Powerchina International Group Limited
- 03.19-18:00 8th round of the Candidates’ Tournament kicks off – Live
- 03.19-17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-03-18
- 03.19-17:42 Asian Stocks up - 19-03-18
- 03.19-17:37 Servicemen should have a unique “taboo” that appropriation of army funds is a crime equal to treachery – President Sargsyan
- 03.19-17:28 EU wants to expand Eastern Partnership initiative
- 03.19-17:26 Armament and military equipment purchase being carried out according to state program – President Sargsyan
- 03.19-17:04 President of Artsakh congratulates Vladimir Putin on re-election as President of Russia
- 03.19-16:46 ‘If necessary we will again show the adversary that settling NK conflict through military means has no prospect’, says President Sargsyan
- 03.19-16:33 Absence of international community’s counter response inspires Azerbaijan’s Aliyev – Armenian MFA
- 03.19-16:21 Armenian FM holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Italy
- 03.19-16:20 President Sargsyan meets with participants of operative meeting of leadership of Armenian Armed Forces
- 03.19-16:19 Andrey Simonyan appointed deputy minister of transport, communication and IT
- 03.19-15:53 Ambassador Smbatyan visits Armenian pavilion at ProWein Trade Fair in Düsseldorf
- 03.19-15:50 President Serzh Sargsyan holds phone talk with Russia’s President-elect Vladimir Putin
- 03.19-15:25 PM Karapetyan meets with participants of meeting of leadership staff of Armenian Armed Forces
- 03.19-15:18 We are extremely interested in having successful agronomists and farmers - PM Karapetyan holds consultation in Armavir Province
- 03.19-15:14 Armenian Parliament to ratify CEPA with EU during four-day sitting in early April
- 03.19-15:07 Poland to ratify CEPA with accelerated procedure after it is ratified by Armenia
- 03.19-14:56 Poland will try to ensure free entry of Armenian citizens to EU as soon as possible
- 03.19-14:38 Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II congratulates Putin on victory in Russian presidential election
- 03.19-14:28 Mkhitaryan donates his car of the best athlete to Rehabilitation Center for wounded and disabled soldiers
- 03.19-14:08 FM Nalbandian delivers remarks at meeting of leadership of Armenian Armed Forces
16:35, 03.15.2018
Viewed 17414 times Young Armenian scientist aims sky-high with revolutionary breakthrough invention in nanotechnology
08:47, 03.15.2018
Viewed 2040 times Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
13:24, 03.14.2018
Viewed 1926 times Shkodran Mustafi comments on Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo
10:37, 03.16.2018
Viewed 1788 times World’s first bitcoin monument unveiled in Slovenia
11:53, 03.14.2018
Viewed 1246 times Maryland avenue in US city of Glendale to be renamed to Artsakh Street