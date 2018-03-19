“Eurovision 2018” –shooting of Sevak Khanagyan’s “Qami” video clip over

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Singer Sevak Khanagyan representing Armenia at “Eurovision 2018” will soon present the video clip of his song “Qami” (Wind) the shooting of which is already over. The director of the clip is Arthur Manukyan. He told ARMENPRESS Life that the shooting lasted 2 days.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

“On the first day we shot a small scene in Garni. On the second day we shot the main scenes at the TV station. When I first heard the song I realized that it’s necessary to display only Sevak’s state of mind in the clip. No superfluities are required so as not to distract the attention of the audience from the song. Considering today’s trends we have used light effects and interesting montage solutions in the clip”, Artur said.

According to the director, he tried to find such approaches that will make the song understandable for foreigners. “I had a great responsibility to convey the meaning of the song to Europeans through the clip. It’s true, the song is in Armenian and can create interest among them just for that but there is the fear that they will not understand the meaning of the song. That’s why we tried to present the meaning of the song by Sevak’s state of mind”, he said.

Artur Manukyan added that it was easy to work with Sevak. “The first cooperation with an artist is not always a success. It’s easy to work with Sevak. We understand each other quickly. There were no complications during the clip shooting”, he said.

ARMENPRESS Life also talked to Sevak Khanagyan who noted that it’s important for him to present Armenia at this year’s Eurovision with a song in Armenian language. “Every day I receive positive feedback from the European audience, which is undoubtedly inspiring. I was very sincere in the clip. Therefore, no complications emerged during the shooting. I have already managed to work with numerous directors, but this is my first cooperation with Artur Manukyan. It’s easy and pleasant to work with Artur. He is a real professional, clearly knows what to do which he is able to convey to the audience through the image” Sevak said.

To the question which songs are favorites for him, the singer answered, “Frankly speaking, I have not managed to familiarize myself with the songs of all the participants, but I have to note that there are very interesting songs that will make the contest more spectacular”.

Meline Tonoyan

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan