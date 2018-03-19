Servicemen should have a unique “taboo” that appropriation of army funds is a crime equal to treachery – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. One of the most important practical steps is the successful implementation of the 7-year program of the modernization of the Armed Forces, Armenian President, Commander in Chief Serzh Sargsyan said at the meeting with the participants of the operative meeting of the leadership of the Armed Forces on March 19.

“First of all, we have made the army maximally transparent and understandable for our public. It has not weakened our Armed Forces at all, but vice the versa, it has strengthened army-public ties”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

The President noted that the Defense Ministry is the largest consumer and purchaser. “The procurement process should achieve maximum transparency, free and fair competition”, Serzh Sargsyan said, adding that it’s necessary to avoid the services of broker companies, as well as rule out any illegal activities by the organizers of the tenders and participants. “The loss or abuse of a single dram is a direct blow not only to the reputation of the army, but also its combat readiness”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

He added that consistent and intolerable fights against corruption is of key importance. According to President Sargsyan this process will be possible to keep under total control if each serviceman has a unique “taboo” that appropriation of army funds is a crime equal to treachery.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan