8th round of the Candidates’ Tournament kicks off – Live

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The 8th round of the Candidates’ Tournament has kicked off in Berlin.

ARMENPRESS reports leader of Armenian chess team Levon Aronian competes with the representative of China Ding Liren with black pieces. The other pairs are Grischuk- Kramnik , Liren, Mammadyarov- Karjakin , So- Caruana.

After the 7 rounds Fabiano Caruana is the leader with 5 points. Levon Aronian and Wesley So share the 7th and 8th places with 2.5 points.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan