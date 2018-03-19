‘If necessary we will again show the adversary that settling NK conflict through military means has no prospect’, says President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is the priority issue of the security of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said at the meeting with the participants of the operative meeting of the leadership of the Armed Forces on March 19, adding that Armenia’s position will remain unchanged, Armenpress reports.

“Recently I had numerous chances to say this at different and highest international platforms. I don’t see the meaning of repeating what I have said. At the same time, I cannot share with you the positive news on the progress of the negotiations, unfortunately. One thing is obvious: we will continue the negotiations and our partnering contacts with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs as they have been authorized by the international community to act as mediators between the conflicting sides and contribute to the development of the peaceful settlement of the conflict. Nevertheless, the main responsibility is on the conflicting sides, and we have always understood very well our share on this matter”, Serzh Sargsyan said, adding that for this purpose the Armenian Army has been, is and will remain the main factor for settling the NK conflict.

“The 2016 April actions was a major attempt to check the balance of forces by the adversary. Of course, they failed their attempt. In the current circumstances our task is to maintain the positioning configuration. Moreover, we should consistently work and be always ready to counter all large and small attempts of the adversary on distorting the balance of forces. We have showed many times to the adversary and will again show if necessary that settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through military means has no prospect. And every time we are able to give them as much literate, painful response as possible, we will strengthen that mood on their consciousness. The main goal of our consistent work is going to be strengthening that consciousness on the adversary”, the President said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan