President Sargsyan meets with participants of operative meeting of leadership of Armenian Armed Forces


YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Serzh Sargsyan on March 19 had a meeting with the participants of the operative meeting of the leadership of the Armed Forces in the administrative complex of the defense ministry, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President delivered speech at the meeting.

The full text of his speech will be available later.




