Armenian FM holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Italy

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian on March 19 held a farewell meeting with Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Giovanni Ricciulli, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister thanked to the Ambassador for his activities, stating that during his tenure the Armenian-Italian friendly relations have constantly developed. Minister Nalbandian noted with satisfaction that the political dialogue and mutual visits between the two countries have intensified, the Armenian-Italian inter-governmental commission was formed, the economic cooperation deepened, the cultural exchange boosted and the legal framework expanded.

The Italian Ambassador thanked the Armenian foreign ministry for the support shown during his entire mission and expressed confidence that the mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Italy will further develop for the benefit of the peoples of the two friendly countries.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on the joint efforts aimed at expanding the bilateral ties, as well as discussed the Armenia-EU partnership.

At the end of the meeting FM Nalbandian handed over the MFA Honorary Medal to the Ambassador for his personal contribution to the development of the Armenian-Italian relations.

