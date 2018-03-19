Ambassador Smbatyan visits Armenian pavilion at ProWein Trade Fair in Düsseldorf

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. ProWein – International Trade Fair for Wines and Spirits, opened in the German city of Düsseldorf on March 18.

This year as well Armenia is taking part in the Trade Fair and is represented by 20 winemaking companies, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The opening ceremony was attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan who was introduced on the production of the companies, information and advertisement materials at the Armenian pavilion.

The exhibition will remain open until March 20.

ProWein – International Trade Fair for Wines and Spirits is being organized in Düsseldorf since 1994. More than 6600 companies of 130 countries of the world have a chance to present their products to nearly 60.000 visitors and more than 1000 journalists.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



