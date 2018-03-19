Armenian Parliament to ratify CEPA with EU during four-day sitting in early April

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the European Union in April, Armen Ashotyan – chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, RPA faction MP, told reporters in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“The agreement between the European Union and Armenia will come into force in parts in case of being ratified by Armenia. The Armenian parliament will ratify the agreement in April. The four-day sitting of the parliament will launch on April 10. Most probably, we will ratify the agreement during that four-day sitting”, Ashotyan said.

Asked whether it was impossible to ratify the agreement during the sessions of the four-day sitting to be launched on March 20, what is the reason of the delay, Ashotyan said: “The Constitutional Court should have submitted a conclusion that the agreement is in accordance with Armenia’s Constitution. The Constitutional Court gave that conclusion on March 16 after which the respective law will be submitted to the parliament to be discussed and ratified within the set timeframes. For us the most important laws cannot be adopted by violation of the legislation”.

