Poland to ratify CEPA with accelerated procedure after it is ratified by Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Poland will try to ratify the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with an accelerated procedure when it is ratified by the Armenian Parliament, Marek Rocki - chairman of the Foreign and European Union Affairs Committee of the Polish Senate, told reporters in the Armenian Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“As a result of our discussions an agreement was reached according to which Poland will try to ratify the document with an accelerated procedure after it is ratified by Armenia, as well as will take steps for that process to be accelerated in the EU member states”, Marek Rocki said.

The official said taking into account Poland’s experience, this process will last long, but stated that the positive fact is that concrete actions with small steps will begin.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan