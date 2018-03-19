Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II congratulates Putin on victory in Russian presidential election

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on March 19 sent a congratulatory letter to Vladimir Putin on being re-elected President of Russia, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the spiritual center of all Armenians, we address our patriarchal blessing to you and on behalf of the Supreme Spiritual Council, the Armenian Apostolic Church we congratulate you on being elected President of the Russian Federation.

Your undeniable victory in the election clearly shows the unique trust the Russian good people have towards your personality and comprehensive activity, as well as towards the future development, prosperity and welfare of the Fatherland, your vision on Russia’s role at international platform.

You know how much respect and love the Armenian people show to you and Russia: feelings tested by centuries-old friendship and evidenced by today’s close alliance, partnership and cooperation. We happy to record the care and attention the Russian authorities, with your personal participation, show to the Armenian Diaspora and the Armenian Apostolic Church”.

His Holiness wished God’s blessings and support to the Russian leader in his high service.

