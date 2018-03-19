Mkhitaryan donates his car of the best athlete to Rehabilitation Center for wounded and disabled soldiers

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team captain, midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan visited the Yerevan State Medical University, met with students and teaching staff, the Football Federation of Armenia said, reports Armenpress. The main goal of the visit was to meet with wounded and disabled soldiers.

Mkhitaryan arrived in Armenia to prepare for friendly matches with the national teams of Estonia and Lithuania on March 24 and 27.

Accompanied by YSMU Rector Armen Muradyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan got acquainted with the Rehabilitation Center for wounded and disabled soldiers, talked to patients and students.

He donated his car, which he received for being included in the 2017 list of top 10 athletes of Armenia, to the Rehabilitation Center.

