FM Nalbandian delivers remarks at meeting of leadership of Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on March 19 delivered remarks at the annual meeting of the leadership staff of the Armenian Armed Forces introducing the participants on Armenia’s main foreign policy directions and priorities, as well as the steps aimed at strengthening the external security component, the ministry told Armenpress.

He also introduced the meeting participants on Armenia’s ongoing efforts aimed at settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict exclusively through peaceful means.

FM Nalbandian touched upon the regional security issues, the ongoing cooperation at bilateral and multilateral formats, Armenia’s initiatives on preventing genocides and crimes against humanity, the developments in the Middle East and Armenia’s approaches on a number of regional and international issues.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan