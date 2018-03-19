92% of Russian citizens vote in favor of Vladimir Putin at polling station opened in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. 92% of Russian citizens, who participated in the Russian presidential election at the polling station opened in the Russian embassy in Yerevan, voted in favor of Vladimir Putin, Veronika Artenyan – spokesperson of the Russian embassy in Armenia, told Armenpress.

Nearly 5000 Russian citizens participated in the election at that polling station.

Another polling station was also opened in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia, but there is still no data on the voting results there.

According to preliminary calculations Vladimir Putin received 76.67% of votes in the Russian presidential election. 54.4 million people voted for him.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan