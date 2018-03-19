Polish Senate’s delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the foreign and European Union affairs committee of the Polish Senate (upper house of the parliament) visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on March 18, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation members were accompanied by head of the Armenia-Poland parliamentary friendship group Vahan Harutyunyan, member of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Shirak Torosyan and Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Pawel Cieplak.

Marek Rocki, chairman of the Polish Senate committee on foreign and European Union affairs, and his delegation members laid a wreath at the Genocide Memorial, flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims with a moment of silence.

The guests also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the documents and exhibits on the Genocide and left a note in the Honorary Guest Book.

Marek Rocki extended condolences over the Genocide committed against the Armenian people and said brutal crimes have been committed against the Armenian and Polish peoples in the past century, adding that everything should be done for the new generation of the two countries to peacefully build their future.

“I am impressed. It’s difficult to get out of here indifferent”, Marek Rocki said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan