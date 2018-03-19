Armen Sarkissian’s inauguration ceremony expected to be held in K. Demirchyan Complex

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The Council of the Armenian Parliament will discuss the procedure of inauguration ceremony of Armen Sarkissian who was elected 4th President of Armenia by the Parliament on March 2, reports Armenpress.

The issue is included in the session agenda of the Parliament’s Council.

According to the draft decision, the special session of the Parliament on April 9 during which the President-elect will take office, is expected to be convened at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex at 12:00.

The registration of lawmakers is organized by the Parliament’s Audit Committee. The list of persons invited to the session is approved by the Speaker of the Parliament.

