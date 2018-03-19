Vice Speaker Sharmazanov expects dynamic development of Armenian-Russian relations during Putin’s future tenure

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov expresses confidence that during the leadership of Vladimir Putin, who was re-elected President of Russia on March 18, the Armenian-Russian bilateral relations will continue dynamically developing in all spheres.

Sharmazanov told Armenpress that the Armenian-Russian relations have dynamically developed at all periods of Putin’s leadership.

“During the 10 years of presidency of Serzh Sargsyan as well, when Vladimir Putin was also the leader of Russia, quite a serious progress was recorded in the bilateral relations, we have joined the Eurasian Economic Union, the term of the activity of Russian military base in Armenia was extended, and the cooperation within the CSTO has strengthened”, Sharmazanov said.

The Vice Speaker is confident that during Putin’s future tenure as well the Armenian-Russian allied relations will continue developing at all spheres – political, economic, military, cultural, humanitarian and etc.

Sharmazanov noted that the development of the Armenian-Russian relations is for the benefit of Armenia and its people.

According to preliminary calculations Vladimir Putin received 76.67% of votes in the Russian presidential election. 54.4 million people voted for him.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan