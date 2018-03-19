Armenia participates in Leipzig Book Fair 2018 for the first time

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The annual International Book Fair was held in the German city of Leipzig from March 15 to 18.

Armenia participated in the Book Fair for the first time by the initiative of the Culture Ministry and assistance of the Armenian Embassy in Germany, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Works of Armenian classical and modern writers, painters, foreign authors about the Armenian history were presented at the Armenian pavilion.

On the sidelines of the Book Fair, Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan had private talks with the leadership of the Book Fair, as well as with the heads of different large publishing houses. During the meetings the Ambassador attached importance to the opening of the Goethe Institut in Yerevan.

The sides reached a number of agreements aimed at deepening the productive cooperation on this path.

The Leipzig Book Fair is the second largest book fair in Germany after the Frankfurt Book Fair. The fair takes place annually over four days at the Leipzig Trade Fairground in the northern part of Leipzig, Saxony. It is the first large trade meeting of the year and as such it plays an important role in the market and is often where new publications are first presented.



