Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall during Florida show

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. A Cirque du Soleil aerialist has died after falling on to the stage during a show in Florida, BBC reports.

Yann Arnaud, 38, was taking part in a performance involving aerial straps when he fell.

He died in hospital later.

Arnaud had been with the Cirque du Soleil for over 15 years.

He "was loved by all who had the chance to know him", company CEO, Daniel Lamarre said.

