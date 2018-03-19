Armenian, Polish parliamentarians to discuss Armenia-EU ties and regional security affairs in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The joint session of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs and the foreign and European Union affairs committee of the Polish Senate (upper house of the parliament) has launched in Yerevan on March 19, reports Armenpress.

At the beginning of the session chairman of the standing committee on foreign affairs Armen Ashotyan said Armenia’s foreign policy agenda is full and diverse, and this meeting aims at strengthening the Armenian-Polish relations.

“Armenia and Poland have always fought for gaining independence. Being in a complicated region we know very well the price of independence”, he said.

Ashotyan stated that the relations of Armenia and Poland are based on mutual trust and friendship, expressing hope that this session will contribute to strengthening and further deepening these relations.

Marek Rocki, chairman of the Polish Senate committee on foreign and European Union affairs, in his remarks attached importance to the development and strengthening of the Armenian-Polish ties. “We also know what is the price and value of independence, we know how it’s important to have an independent statehood in terms of self-presentation to the world. For us the presence of Armenians on the Polish land is very important”, he said.

Armen Ashotyan informed that during the session the Armenia-EU ties, regional security issues, as well as the Armenian-Polish relations will be discussed. At the end of the session the sides will adopt a joint statement.

