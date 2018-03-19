Brussels Airlines re-launches regular flights to Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The Brussels Airlines, Belgium’s national carrier, received a permission from Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation to operate Brussels-Yerevan-Brussels regular flights from June 2, the General Department told Armenpress.

During the period from June 2 to July 2, from August 29 to October 27 the flights will be operated once a week on Saturdays, but from July 3 to August 28 the flights will be carried out twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Sergey Avetisyan, Head of Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation held a meeting with Brussels Airlines Vice President Herman Carpentier on February 28. During the meeting the sides discussed re-launching the Brussels-Yerevan-Brussels flight by the Belgian national carrier.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan