2nd session of Armenia-USA Council on Trade and Investments to be held in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the Armenia-USA Council on Trade and Investments will be held in Washington D.C. on March 19.

The delegation led by deputy minister of economic development and investments Hovhannes Azizyan departed for the US to participate in the session, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian delegation includes representatives from the ministry of foreign affairs, the state service for food safety, the ministry of labor and social affairs and the state revenue committee.

During the session issues relating to expanding the bilateral commercial and investment cooperation will be discussed.

A round-table is expected to be held during the session with the participation of business community representatives of the two countries.

“The upcoming session of the Armenian-American Council on Trade and Investments which will be held on March 19 reaffirms the US commitment to deepen commercial and investment relations with Armenia. We already see a progress, in particular, 42% trade turnover growth was registered in 2017. This high-level meeting, which is followed by the recent visit of Brian McFeeters, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary State of the United States in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, to Armenia, is another progressive step aimed at eliminating the obstacles for expanding trade and investments between our countries within the frames of our dialogue”, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said.

“During the session we are going to discuss the current regulations considering the trade facilitation opportunities which, of course, will contribute to boosting the trade between our countries. We will also introduce our investment environment and the ongoing works on improving it. We will discuss with the US side the actions which will make Armenia’s investment environment more attractive for American companies”, deputy minister Hovhannes Azizyan said.

