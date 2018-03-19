‘Russia doesn’t possess such toxic agents’ – Putin on Skripal case

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had learnt about Skripal’s poisoning case from mass media and added that Russia doesn’t possess such toxic agents, TASS reports.

Putin said Moscow, compared to the Western partners, has destroyed all chemical arsenals under control of international observers.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is that if it was really a warfare agent, people would have died immediately”, Putin told reporters.

He said Russia is ready to participate in the investigation of the Skripal case and jointly discuss all issues. Putin stated that Russia is ready for a joint work with the UK.

On March 4, former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were exposed to a nerve agent in the city of Salisbury. They were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center. Both are currently in the hospital in critical condition. UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of "an unlawful use of force" against her country.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan