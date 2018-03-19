Aronian to face Liren at 8th round of World Chess Candidates Tournament

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Levon Aronian is set to face Ding Liren from China at the 8th round of the World Chess Candidates Tournament, Armenpress reports.

Grishchuk-Kramnik, Mamedyarov-Karjakin, So-Caruana are still underway.

Fabiano Caruana is leading the tournament with 5 points after 7 rounds.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.