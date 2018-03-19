Trump proposes setting death penalty for drug dealers

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will unveil a plan to combat the opioid addiction crisis that includes seeking the death penalty for drug dealers and urging Congress to toughen sentencing laws for drug traffickers, White House officials said, Reuters reports.

“The Department of Justice will seek the death penalty against drug traffickers when it’s appropriate under current law,” said Andrew Bremberg, director of Trump’s Domestic Policy Council.

The White House did not offer any specific examples of when it would be appropriate to seek the death penalty for drug dealers.