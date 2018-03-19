12 Armenian candidates participate in Netherlands local elections

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Local elections will be held in more than 300 communities of the Netherlands. 12 Armenian candidates will participate in the elections, Mato Hakhverdyan – Chairman of the Federation of Dutch-Armenian Organizations, told Armenpress. Female figures have also submitted their candidacy.

The following Armenians nominated their candidacy for the seat of the council: Armine Stepanyan, Arshak Mazlumyan, Gayane Hodler-Vardanyan, Maria Balast-Tataryan, Meri Van Eferik-Shaboyan, Nshan Sarijan, Robin Gelichi, Sepuh Abrahamyan, Sevak Gasparyan, Dalar Lazaryan, Talin Aregyan, Tavros Aslanyan.

“All have a chance to be elected, but there are more chances for Tavros Aslanyan, Robin Gelichi, who are current members of the council, and Arshak Mazlumyan. Among the remaining candidates there are people who are also in good positions”, he said, adding that they expect to have 5-6 Armenians in the council of elders of different communities.

