Premier Karapetyan visits Vedi community

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan visited the city of Vedi to get familiarized with the results of the activities carried out in Ararat region within the framework of the programs for the development of the regions and communities in 2017 and tasks for 2018.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Ararat Governor Aramayis Grigoryan presented the region's macroeconomic indicators for 2017, as well as the tasks set for the current year.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan