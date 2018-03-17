Premier Karapetyan visits Vedi community
YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan visited the city of Vedi to get familiarized with the results of the activities carried out in Ararat region within the framework of the programs for the development of the regions and communities in 2017 and tasks for 2018.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Ararat Governor Aramayis Grigoryan presented the region's macroeconomic indicators for 2017, as well as the tasks set for the current year.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
- 20:03 Premier Karapetyan visits Vedi community
- 19:33 Bordering communities are of key importance for our country and armed forces – Defense Minister Sargsyan
- 18:02 Armenia is positioned on international tourism platform as cradle of wine
- 17:53 2 polling stations to be opened in Armenia for Russian presidential elections
- 17:46 President of Iran Hassan Rouhani congratulates Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian
- 17:15 Lydian Armenia, ministry of emergency situations hold joint training exercises
- 16:39 Armenian Ambassador meets with Vietnam’s business representatives
- 16:13 State Tourism Committee to organize visit of French journalists to Armenia ahead of Francophonie summit
- 16:11 Armenian Ambassador presents NK conflict settlement efforts to Estonia’s Undersecretary for Defence Policy
- 16:03 Azerbaijani forces violated ceasefire regime 250 times in Artsakh line of contact during past week
- 16:00 Henrikh Mkhitaryan watches Armenia championship in Yerevan stadium
- 15:24 State Minister of Artsakh meets Armenian community of Melbourne
- 15:19 Healthcare ministers of Armenia and Artsakh sign Memorandum of Understanding
- 15:05 Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker chairs session of CSTO PA observer mission in St. Petersburg
- 14:59 ICE AGE 2018 SUV Trial Int’l race to be held in Armenia
- 14:52 14 migrants die as boat capsizes off Greece
- 14:42 Belgian citizen of Armenian origin found dead in one of Armenia’s hotels
- 14:02 Russia modifies Tigr armored infantry vehicle
- 13:46 Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker congratulate Armenia’s President-elect
- 13:36 Armenia to welcome Iranian tourists with ‘Happy Novruz’ posters
- 13:06 Armenian President congratulates Xi Jinping on being re-elected President of China
- 12:41 AMPAS president faces three sexual harassment claims
- 12:34 Russia-UK diplomatic row escalates as Moscow reacts by declaring 23 British diplomats persona non grata
- 12:28 11 civilians killed, dozens injured in Turkish air strikes on Afrin’s hospital
- 12:24 Russia summons UK Ambassador
- 12:15 Aliyev’s staff write fake praise letters to raise approval rating of Azeri dictator ahead of election
- 12:09 President signs bills into law
- 12:05 Small passenger plane crashes in Philippines killing seven people
- 11:46 Taliban claims responsibility for Kabul suicide bombing
- 11:33 Two ethnic Armenians gunned down in LA shooting
- 11:21 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov visits St. Catherine Armenian Church of St. Petersburg, Russia
- 11:18 US, South Korea agree to keep pressure on North Korea
- 10:35 Xi Jinping re-elected as China’s President
- 10:34 United Airlines flight diverted after discovering dog on board
- 10:14 Armenia’s healthcare minister visits Artsakh
16:35, 03.15.2018
Viewed 8559 times Young Armenian scientist aims sky-high with revolutionary breakthrough invention in nanotechnology
13:33, 03.10.2018
Viewed 3065 times How an Armenian soldier saved the life of a future US Senator
08:47, 03.15.2018
Viewed 1897 times Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
14:51, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1858 times 150kg monster-fish found washed up on Queensland beach in Australia
13:24, 03.14.2018
Viewed 1762 times Shkodran Mustafi comments on Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo