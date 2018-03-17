Bordering communities are of key importance for our country and armed forces – Defense Minister Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan met with the residents of bordering communities at Aygepat community of Tavush Province on March 16, participated in tree planting and attended a cultural event at the secondary school of Aygepat. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the Minister of accompanied by Tavush Governor Hovik Abovyan, First Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Major general Onik Gasparyan, as well as other high ranking officials and servicemen.

Greeting the residents of Aygepat, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan emphasized that bordering communities are of key importance for our country and the armed forces and for that reason the issues of concern of the residents of bordering communities are permanently in the focus of the authorities.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan