Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 March

2 polling stations to be opened in Armenia for Russian presidential elections


YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian citizens living in Armenia will have the opportunity to participate in the presidential elections of Russia.

ARMENPRESS reports two polling stations have been opened in Armenia for the purpose. The polling stations are in Yerevan and Gyumri.

The presidential elections in Russia will take place on March 18. There are 8 candidates, including the present President Vladimir Putin.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration