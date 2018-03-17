2 polling stations to be opened in Armenia for Russian presidential elections

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian citizens living in Armenia will have the opportunity to participate in the presidential elections of Russia.

ARMENPRESS reports two polling stations have been opened in Armenia for the purpose. The polling stations are in Yerevan and Gyumri.

The presidential elections in Russia will take place on March 18. There are 8 candidates, including the present President Vladimir Putin.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan