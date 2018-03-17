Lydian Armenia, ministry of emergency situations hold joint training exercises

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Lydian Armenia is highlighting prevention of risks and effective management is all phases of operations.

Lydian Armenia told ARMENPRESS the policy refers to not only nature protection management but also labor safety. Prevention of emergency situations and, if necessary, rapid and professional response is reducing the risks and mitigating possible consequences.

For this reason the mining company has its very own emergency situations rapid response team, which underwent 150 hours of special training with experts from the ministry of emergency situations. 5 of the 11 members of the team are residents of communities nearby Amulsar mine, and if needed they can apply their knowledge not only in the mine but also in their communities.

The final phase of the training consisted of a joint exercises which was held on March 16 in Jermuk.

The exercises focused on first aid, evacuation of victims from various scenarios etc.

Colonel Karen Atoyan, head of the medical service of the ministry, highlighted Lydian Armenia’s responsible approach and professional training.

Back in the summer of 2017 members of the rapid response team of Lydian Armenia joined forces with firefighters to tackle a nearby forest fire.

