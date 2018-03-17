Armenian Ambassador meets with Vietnam’s business representatives

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador Raisa Vardanyan on March 16 met with members of the Armenia-Vietnam Friendship Association and business representatives in Vietnam, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting wide range of issues relating to promoting the Armenia-Vietnam relations agenda were discussed. The meeting also touched upon the humanitarian, investment and tourism projects and the steps aimed at promoting the bilateral cooperation at these directions.

The meeting participants exchanged views on a number of regional developments. In this context Ambassador Vardanyan presented the process of transition to a parliamentary system in Armenia, the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as Armenia’s positions on regional issues and their solutions.

