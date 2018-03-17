Azerbaijani forces violated ceasefire regime 250 times in Artsakh line of contact during past week

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. During the period from March 11 to 17 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact over 250 times firing more than 2300 shots from firearms at the Armenian positions, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

In addition, the Azerbaijani forces also fired anti-tank grenade launchers (3 grenades) at the eastern and northern directions of the line of contact.

“The Defense Army forces fully control the situation in the frontline and continue confidently conducting the military service”, the Artsakh defense ministry said in a statement.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan