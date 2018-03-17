State Minister of Artsakh meets Armenian community of Melbourne

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. State Minister of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, who is currently on a visit to Australia, visited Melbourne on March 17 to meet with representatives of the Armenian community.

The meeting was organized by the local center of Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society with assistance of the ARF Australia Central Committee with the goal to emphasize the need of involving new shareholders in Artsakh Roots Investments projects. Representatives from nearly all Armenian organizations of Australia took part in the meeting.

“Artsakh has a sustainable environment for economic development, where the need of involving new investments always exists. In this regard, the Artsakh Roots Investments is a good platform for using the potential, which implies mutually beneficial proposals, rather than donations”, the State Minister said.

Harutyunyan presented the social-economic successes of Artsakh in the recent years, the large scale programs for overcoming the consequences of the 2016 April War and other matters.

The State Minister of Artsakh is set to have other meetings in Australia.

