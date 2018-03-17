Healthcare ministers of Armenia and Artsakh sign Memorandum of Understanding

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare ministers of Armenia and Artsakh on March 17 signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Stepanakert’s Arevik children’s hospital, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

Armenia’s healthcare minister Levon Altunyan introduced the doctors on the process and results of ongoing healthcare programs in Armenia. He touched upon installing electronic healthcare system in Artsakh. Presenting the opportunities of this system the minister said e-health will contribute to the development of healthcare field both in the whole world and in Armenia and Artsakh by ensuring the quality, availability and effectiveness of services.

Levon Altunyan also clarified what steps are necessary for installing the e-health system and answered to questions of the Artsakh doctors.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan