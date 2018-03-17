Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker chairs session of CSTO PA observer mission in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The working session of the representatives of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly was held in St. Petersburg on March 17 chaired by Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The session was attended by representatives of Armenia, Russia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

The participants highlighted the democratic nature of electoral processes in the CSTO member states.

Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also the head of the CSTO PA observer mission, highlighted the active and honest observer activity of the delegation.

The Armenian delegation included MP Tachat Vardapetyan and Armenian Parliament’s Permanent Representative to the CIS IPA Hayk Chilingaryan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan