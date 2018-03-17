Belgian citizen of Armenian origin found dead in one of Armenia’s hotels

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Body of Belgian citizen of Armenian origin was found in the bathroom of one of the rooms of the Caucasus hotel complex, Sona Truzyan, advisor to the Chairman of the Investigative Committee, told Armenpress.

“The details of the incident are being clarified”, she said.

According to media reports, the citizen is identified as Armen G., 62.

No traces of violence were found on the body. A forensic examination has been appointed.

According to preliminary information, the man committed a suicide.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan