Russia modifies Tigr armored infantry vehicle

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Russia is modifying its “Tigr” armored vehicles, CEO of the Military-Industry Company Alexander Krasovitskov told Interfax.

He said that several designs are currently being implemented.

“We are talking about command-staff, space contact, radiation and chemical reconnaissance, offensive reconnaissance and other types of vehicles.

The CEO said they have recently produced a Tigr medical utility vehicle.

The company is mulling the production of Tigr vehicles with mounted 30mm heavy machine guns.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan