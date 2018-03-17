Russia modifies Tigr armored infantry vehicle
14:02, 17 March, 2018
YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Russia is modifying its “Tigr” armored vehicles, CEO of the Military-Industry Company Alexander Krasovitskov told Interfax.
He said that several designs are currently being implemented.
“We are talking about command-staff, space contact, radiation and chemical reconnaissance, offensive reconnaissance and other types of vehicles.
The CEO said they have recently produced a Tigr medical utility vehicle.
The company is mulling the production of Tigr vehicles with mounted 30mm heavy machine guns.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version