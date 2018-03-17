Armenian President congratulates Xi Jinping on being re-elected President of China

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on March 17 sent a congratulatory letter to Xi Jinping on being re-elected President of the People’s Republic of China, wishing him new achievements, and peace and welfare to the good people of China, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sargsyan reaffirmed his readiness to continue with joint efforts to contribute to further deepening and expansion of the mutual partnership between Armenia and China for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

The President warmly remembered his state visit to China in March 2015 and meeting with President Xi Jinping and stated that the agreements reached at the highest level are being successfully implemented by promoting the Armenian-Chinese multisector relations.

“Armenia attaches great importance to the comprehensive development of historical friendly relations and mutually beneficial partnership with China which existed since the period of the Silk Road and strengthening of these relations in different fields. Today as well we are ready to continue enriching the pages of friendship of our peoples with new achievements, including with the close cooperation in key regional and international projects initiated by China”, the President’s congratulatory letter says.



English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan