11 civilians killed, dozens injured in Turkish air strikes on Afrin’s hospital

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish air forces launched strikes on hospital in Syria’s Afrin, SANA reports.

11 people were killed and dozens injured due to air strikes.

The Turkish air strikes also caused huge material damage to the hospital.

The source told SANA that the consequences of air strikes hinder the hospital staff to provide assistance to wounded civilians.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan