President signs bills into law
YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed bills into law on March 17, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.
The bills, which were earlier adopted by the parliament, include amending the law on countering money laundering and terror funding, amending the criminal code, amending the civil code, amending the law on approval of the internal charter of the military, amending the law on military police, amending the law on national security bodies, amending the aviation law and others.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
