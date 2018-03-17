Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 March

Small passenger plane crashes in Philippines killing seven people


YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Seven people have been killed in a plane crash in the Philippines, CNN Philippines reports.

The small passenger plane crashed in Bulacan province on March 17.

There were 6 passenger and a pilot on board.

The causes of the crash are being clarified.

