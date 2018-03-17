Small passenger plane crashes in Philippines killing seven people
YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Seven people have been killed in a plane crash in the Philippines, CNN Philippines reports.
The small passenger plane crashed in Bulacan province on March 17.
There were 6 passenger and a pilot on board.
The causes of the crash are being clarified.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
