Xi Jinping re-elected as China’s President

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. China’s parliament unanimously re-elected Xi Jinping as the country’s president for a five-year term, RIA Novosti reports.

The elections were held by a secret voting at the 5th congress of the parliament’s first session on March 17.

All 2790 lawmakers unanimously voted in favor of his candidacy.

Xi Jinping was elected President of China in 2013 during the session of the 12th convocation parliament.

He was also elected as the Chairman of the Central Military Council of China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin already sent a congratulatory letter to Xi Jinping on his re-election.

Reuters reports the Chinese parliament voted to amend the constitution to remove presidential term limits, meaning Xi can stay indefinitely.

