LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-03-18


LONDON, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.12% to $2088.50, copper price up by 0.42% to $6951.00, lead price up by 1.26% to $2417.00, nickel price up by 0.66% to $13800.00, tin price up by 0.65% to $20910.00, zinc price up by 1.11% to $3271.00, molybdenum price up by 2.33% to $22000.00, cobalt price up by 1.42% to $89000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




