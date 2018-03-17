Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass due to snowstorm

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies reported snowfalls as of 09:30 on the roads and highways of Gavar, Martuni, Vardenis, Tchambarak, Vayk, Jermuk, Sisian, Goris and Meghri.

Clear ice has been reported on parts of the Artik-Alagyaz road.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to a snowstorm.

Low visibility is reported on the roads of Meghri region.

All roads and highways of inter-state and republican significance are open for traffic.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan