President Bako Sahakyan highly values role of Armenian Assembly of America in assisting Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on March 16 had a meeting with the leadership of the Armenian Assembly of America in Washington D.C. led by executive director Brian Ardouni, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues relating to the Artsakh-Diaspora ties, implementation of a number of programs in information and political fields in Artsakh and American, as well as different international platforms were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan highly appreciated the Assembly’s role on assisting Artsakh and participating in the solution of different pan-national issues and expressed gratitude to the whole staff of the organization for the patriotic service.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan