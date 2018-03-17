President of Artsakh meets with members of Armenian Democratic Liberal Party in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on March 16 met with the members of the Supreme Council of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar) in Washington D.C., the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting different issues relating to Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy, Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation, development and deepening of the US-Artsakh ties were discussed.

President Bako Sahakyan attached importance to the role of traditional parties in assisting Artsakh, solving issues of pan-national significance, strengthening the Homeland-Diaspora ties, adding that Artsakh is interested in consistently continuing and deepening this mutual partnership.

